Paul Garry Hines Charleston - Paul Garry Hines of Charleston, South Carolina died November 4th, 2020 in Charleston, SC. Mr. Hines was the only child of John Hines and Helen McGarry Hines, born in Schenectady, New York on July 30, 1937. Mr. Hines' remains will be interred at Mepkin Abbey at a future date, due to the coronavirus, announced his family. Mr. Hines died after a valiant struggle to recover from open heart surgery. Mr. Hines is survived by his wife, Judith Albergotti (Heller) Hines, to whom he was married in 1979. By all accounts, it was an extraordinary marriage. He is also survived by his children: Erin Hines of Golden, Colorado, Tara Hines of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Gael Hines Natal of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, her husband Rob Natal, and one grandchild, Tammara Natal and his stepchildren, Lucas Albergotti Heller of Oakland, CA, Nina Catherine Heller of Charleston, and his grandchildren, Dillon Lucas Heller, Kylie-Ann Heller, Thomas Daniel Wise and one great-grandchild, Thomas, not yet a year old. For the past year, he lived at the Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community and the family thanks the many staff members and friends who cared for and about him and Lutheran Hospice who made his last day a blessing. Mr. Hines spent his early childhood in Schenectady, NY and lived in Brookline and Cambridge, Massachusetts. He finished Cambridge Latin School and was awarded a scholarship to Harvard College. He received a Bachelor's degree in 1959 and a Master's of Business Administration in 1963. He was active in the undergraduate NROTC and was among those alumni who helped bring military training back to Harvard in 2010. He served in the US Navy as a Gunnery Officer and is presently a member of the Naval Order of the United States. Mr. Hines learned to sail on the Charles River in a public sailing program at age 12 and sailing became his passion. He was an avid, competitive, and successful sailor on his C loops He lived in a sailing community and was member of its yacht club as well as a member of the New York Yacht Club. He was a member of the original board of directors for the first Operation Sail in New York Harbor in 1976 and he served as Chairman of cadet hospitality in 1976 and 1986. He attended Columbia Business School as post-graduate to strengthen his accounting skills and became a Certified Public Accountant in New York State, in a remarkable deal he cut which allowed him to go around the world for a year before starting his new Job with Arthur Young. He worked in New York City at Arthur Young and was often running into people who chaired large companies with whom he had consulted years ago who said the values he helped them develop were still the cornerstone of their company. He helped found Management Analysis Center, Inc. an innovative partnership between leading business school faculty and his firm. In 1970 he joined EF Hutton as head of corporate development and control.. He became an Executive Vice President and a member of the board of EF Hutton brokerage, Chairman of Hutton Financial Services, Chairman of EF Hutton Life, now Pacific Life. He devoted his career to organizational development and and the development of others in the financial services industry. At Hutton, he was the mentor in career development for countless young people of promise who now hold important jobs in the industry. He was the author of several chapters in books such as the Chief Financial Officers Handbook. In 1986, he became Chief Financial Officer for former Treasury Secretary William E. Simon in Morristown, New Jersey. Later, he engaged in venture capital and consulting, helped revive a mining company in Colorado, and became interested in water purification while running the board of a water testing company in the Western US. Joining two of his friends from Harvard Business School, he was involved in a water purification enterprise in Egypt, using Israeli technology at Egyptian sites to purify the waters of the Nile and to make Nile water fit for human consumption. An unsuccessful financial venture, yet it was an enormous technological achievement, got people from dueling countries to work together, and the water systems they developed are still in use in at least three Egyptian towns. He was serving on the board of Mexico, an oil company in Midland, Texas as Chair of the audit Committee at the time of his death. In NYC, Mr. Hines was a member of India House, the New York Athletic Club, the Harvard Club of NYC, and the Downtown Athletic Club. Elsewhere, he was treasurer of the Mead School for Human Development in Greenwich, Ct., treasurer of the Foundation for Religion and Mental Health in Tarrytown, New York, and Chairman of the Dolphin Cove Association in Stamford. CT. He was an active member of the World Affairs Council of Charleston, an interest stemming from his trip around the world in 1964 for a year. Proud to be a Navy veteran, he volunteered two days a week for several years to the Veteran's Hospital in Charleston an s liaison in the Family Support Center between families, chaplains and the medical staff. He was a member of St John's Catholic Church, served on its Finance Committee and was active tin the Charleston Area Justice Ministry. He was Chair of the board of Big Brothers-Big Sisters and co -chair of a group that worked in the early 2000's to improve the quality of candidates for the county school board. He was on the Charleston Education Network board and for years attended school board meetings regularly. He was active in the Partners of 63, an advocacy group that supported advances in public education. Their philosophy was grounded in the idea that classmates' philanthropy should be focused on critical problems in society and, for 12 years, they vetted, funded, and provided expert consultation to innovative programs in public education. Among the groups they supported was Donors Choose and Mr. Hines was able, through a friend who was chair of the Heisman Foundation, to have Donors Choose material placed on the chair of each attendee at the annual Heisman Trophy Awards dinner, raising a million dollars for the fledgling project. One of many good things Paul Hines left behind. For those who wish to honor his memory, please give to Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner, SC29461, the Employee Appreciation Fund at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston SC 29412, or a charity that you think he would be pleased to see supported in his name.
