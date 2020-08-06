1/1
Paul "WeWe" Jackson N. Charleston - It is with great sadness that we inform you of the departure of our dear loved one. Mr. Paul "WeWe" Jackson, 64, of North Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Charlie and Elouise "Peachie" Kelly Jackson. He peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Bailey Jackson, one sister, Ms. Cleo Jackson Abernathy, two brothers, William (Charlene) Jackson, Michael (Patricia) Jackson, four nieces, Ms. Shermaine Abernathy, Mrs. Shemeika D. Abernathy Carter, Ms. Laneshia Jackson, and Ms. Nyrobia Jackson, two nephews, Mr. Germaine Jackson, and Mr. Michael Jackson, Jr., his mother-in-law, Mrs. Victoria Bailey, two sisters-in-law, Ms. Christine Bailey and Mrs. Karen Godsen, two aunts, Mrs. Florine and Mrs. Sophie Jackson, along with his friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services to be held on Saturday, August 08, 2020 1PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. To the Liberty Hill Community, whom he loved and respected. A Public Viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117; FAX: (843)554-2119 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
(843) 554-2117
