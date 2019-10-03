Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joe Brown Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fielding Home for Funerals 122 Logan Street Charleston , SC 29402 (843)-722-3348 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Joe Brown, Jr. CHARLESTON - Paul Joe Brown, Jr., 80, was born February 26, 1939 in Wadmalaw Island, SC and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul Brown, Sr. and Louise Madison Brown. Mr. Brown was a caring and compassionate husband, father and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Brown attended public schools on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. He was employed for many years at Robinson Cafeteria and Southern Chemical Company. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Amy Grant Brown; one son, Paul A Brown, II; two daughters, Angela Brown Richards (Leon James, Jr.) and Sarah Grant DeClue (Allen); his sisters, Evelyn Branch and Rachel Brown. Also, cherishing his memories, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, Maisie White, Gladys Scott and Dorothy Hamilton and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harry Brown and Melvin Brown and one sister Ruth B. Peterson Jenkins. The family of Paul Joe Brown, Jr. will receive friends at Fielding Home for Funerals Charleston Chapel, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00PM. Service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Fielding Home for Funerals Chapel, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, South Carolina at 11:00AM. Interment, New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. ARRANGEMENTS BY FIELDING HOME FOR FUNERALS, 122 LOGAN STREET, CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, 29401. Phone (843)722-3348, Fax (843)722-8795. Visit our guestbook at



