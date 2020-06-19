Paul Joseph Ripa
Paul Joseph Ripa MT. PLEASANT - Paul Joseph Ripa, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away June 16, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Robert Ripa and Wilma Jean Maples Ripa. Born June 18, 1945 in Pinehurst, NC, he grew up in Andover, MA. Paul was a Tarheel, an Army veteran and a lifelong avid golfer. He leaves behind his wife, Marian Strong Chatfield, his brother, Robert Eugene Ripa of N. Andover, MA and many cousins and friends. Burial will be in Andover,MA at a later date. Memorials may be made to The First Tee of Greater Charleston, 321 Wingo Way, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
