Paul Kuchar N. Charleston - Paul M. Kuchar, 72, of North Charleston, passed away on 7/9/2020 in a local Hospital. Paul was born in Louisville, KY to Arthur and Ginette Kuchar on 9/8/1947. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 1965. His hobbies include bowling, disc golf, fishing and scuba diving. He retired as a diesel mechanic for Cummins Engines. He was a veteran who served in the Army from 1968 to 1971, serving in South Korea and Key West as a radar electronic Technician for a HAWK missile battery. He was a member and an elder of Park Circle Presbyterian Church. Paul is survived by his brother, Mark Kuchar. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, North Charleston, SC. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
