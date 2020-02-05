|
Paul L. Tennes Goose Creek - Paul L. Tennes, 85, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Esther Floyd Tennes entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd. at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Paul was born July 11, 1934 in Paducah, KY, son of the late Michael Paul Tennes and the late Hannah Fowler Tennes. He was retired from Westvaco and served eight years in Navy Reserve. He was a 32 degree Mason, Scottish Rite, Shriner and served on the board of Directors with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department. Paul sponsored seven children at Shriners Hospital in Greenville and served as a deacon at Deer Park Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Esther Tennes; two sons, Paul David (Terry) Tennes and James "Jimmy" (Arleen) Tennes all of Goose Creek, SC; sister, Mary Shibly of Syracuse, NY; three grandchildren, Cory Tennes of Summerville, SC, Brandon Tennes of Andrews, SC and Ashley Tennes of Goose Creek, SC; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC, 29406 and/or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020