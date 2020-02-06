|
Paul L. Tennes Goose Creek - The Funeral Service for Paul L. Tennes will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd. at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC, 29406 and/or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020