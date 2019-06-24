Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Louis Winder. View Sign Service Information The Palmetto Mortuary Inc 1122 Morrison Dr Charleston , SC 29403 (843)-727-1230 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Louis Winder CHARLESTON - Paul Louis Winder, 81, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Roper St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Pleasantville, NJ and lived and worked in Baltimore, MD. Upon retirement, Paul and his wife, Julia Dozier Winder, relocated to Charleston in 2006. A graduate of Morgan State University, Paul was a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He has been recognized as one of Morgan State's greatest track performers. He was a member of the Rome 1960 U.S. Olympic Relay Team. He was also All Marine Track and Field during his military stint. Paul was the proud father of three children, two of whom preceded him in death. Paul, Jr. died in 2017 and Keith died in March of this year. His daughter, Noelle Winder Newman, resides in Baltimore, Maryland with her family. Paul has a precious grandson, Greyson and a beautiful granddaughter, Nilah who brought much joy to his life. Funeral services for Paul Winder will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in St. Andrew's Mission Church, 2257 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414 with Military Honors. The Wake will be on Wednesday evening at the church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at



