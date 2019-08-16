Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Paul M. "Mac" McTeer. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Service 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church 98 Wentworth Street Charleston , SC View Map Service To be announced at a later date Grace Church Cathedral View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Paul M. 'Mac' McTeer Charleston - Dr. Paul 'Mac' McTeer, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Joyce Thompson McTeer, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. He was born on November 6, 1939 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the son of Thomas and Sara McTeer. Known as Malcolm growing up, he was raised in Hartsville, South Carolina with his brother Tom. Malcolm loved water skiing on Lowcountry rivers and spending time at Surfside Beach. He started at Clemson University at 1957 and made lifelong friends there. Through his cousin Polly, while at Clemson, he met Joyce Thompson who would become his wife. He graduated in 1961 with a BS in mathematics and physics and in 1963 with an MS in mathematics. He was a third generation Clemson graduate and was very proud when his daughter and only child, Libby, graduated from Clemson as well. He was commissioned in the Air Force after graduate school. Mac, as he was known by then, served as a range safety officer at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida for the ballistic missile and Gemini space programs. He married Joyce in 1964 and they lived in Cocoa Beach, Florida during his Air Force career. Mac went into academia after the Air Force. He first taught at Virginia Tech and then for more than 30 years, at Radford University. He loved teaching math and mentoring students. Known as Dr Mac after he received his PhD from Virginia Tech, he served as the faculty advisor for the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority chapter at Radford for more than 15 years. He loved his sorority girls as he called them and was still in touch with a number of them. Dr. Mac retired to Charleston. He worked as a salesman at Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Charleston until it closed. He volunteered at the airport, Spoleto, house tours, Roper Hospital downtown, and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League. Grace Church was his second home in Charleston. He sang in the choir, served as a lay reader, chalicist, and Eucharistic minister, volunteered in the yearly tea room, and was an active member of the Altar guild, flower guild, and wedding guild. Dr. Mac never met a stranger and would have your life history by the end of a plane ride if you were his seatmate. He was a clothes horse and loved going to Grace Church in his seersucker suit, bow tie, and loafers with no socks. Dr. Mac was a lifelong Clemson fan, going so far as to have a Clemson themed prosthesis after he lost his leg (Go Tigers!). Mac is survived by his daughter Libby McTeer of Austin, Texas, niece, nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Joyce Thompson McTeer as well as other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church Cathedral (



Dr. Paul M. 'Mac' McTeer Charleston - Dr. Paul 'Mac' McTeer, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Joyce Thompson McTeer, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. He was born on November 6, 1939 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the son of Thomas and Sara McTeer. Known as Malcolm growing up, he was raised in Hartsville, South Carolina with his brother Tom. Malcolm loved water skiing on Lowcountry rivers and spending time at Surfside Beach. He started at Clemson University at 1957 and made lifelong friends there. Through his cousin Polly, while at Clemson, he met Joyce Thompson who would become his wife. He graduated in 1961 with a BS in mathematics and physics and in 1963 with an MS in mathematics. He was a third generation Clemson graduate and was very proud when his daughter and only child, Libby, graduated from Clemson as well. He was commissioned in the Air Force after graduate school. Mac, as he was known by then, served as a range safety officer at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida for the ballistic missile and Gemini space programs. He married Joyce in 1964 and they lived in Cocoa Beach, Florida during his Air Force career. Mac went into academia after the Air Force. He first taught at Virginia Tech and then for more than 30 years, at Radford University. He loved teaching math and mentoring students. Known as Dr Mac after he received his PhD from Virginia Tech, he served as the faculty advisor for the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority chapter at Radford for more than 15 years. He loved his sorority girls as he called them and was still in touch with a number of them. Dr. Mac retired to Charleston. He worked as a salesman at Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Charleston until it closed. He volunteered at the airport, Spoleto, house tours, Roper Hospital downtown, and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League. Grace Church was his second home in Charleston. He sang in the choir, served as a lay reader, chalicist, and Eucharistic minister, volunteered in the yearly tea room, and was an active member of the Altar guild, flower guild, and wedding guild. Dr. Mac never met a stranger and would have your life history by the end of a plane ride if you were his seatmate. He was a clothes horse and loved going to Grace Church in his seersucker suit, bow tie, and loafers with no socks. Dr. Mac was a lifelong Clemson fan, going so far as to have a Clemson themed prosthesis after he lost his leg (Go Tigers!). Mac is survived by his daughter Libby McTeer of Austin, Texas, niece, nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Joyce Thompson McTeer as well as other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church Cathedral ( gracechurchcharleston.org ) or the . Libby wishes to thank the staff of Wellmore of Daniel Island and Roper Hospice Cottage for their love and care of Dr. Mac in the last months and days of his life. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close