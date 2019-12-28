|
Paul Maxwell, Jr. McClellanville, SC - Mr. Paul Maxwell, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019 Residence: 1506 River Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives and friends of Mr. Paul Maxwell, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:00 AM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Bethel AME Church Cemetery. Mr. Maxwell is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tangie Maxwell; children: Mr. Herman Frasier, Mrs. Mildred Marie Randolph, and Mr. Andrew Tony Maxwell; 17 grandchildren; siblings: Mrs. Bernice Washington, Mrs. Carolyn Baker, Mrs. Berta Hollings, Ms. Sylvia Ann Maxwell, and Mr. Norman Maxwell; mother-in-law, Mrs. Estelle Davis; and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Maxwell will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Maxwell was a Pile Driver for Parker Marine Contracting Corp. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019