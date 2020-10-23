Paul Mellichamp Andrews CHARLESTON -Paul Mellichamp Andrews passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on December 1, 1943. He was the son of Louis Mellichamp Andrews and Mary Andrews Wyndham. He graduated from St. Johns High School, attended Palmer College, and was a member of the Johns Island Presbyterian Church. He was an avid sailor since his youth, sailing in local regattas for over 30+ years, and was a past owner of two of the original four Sea Island One Design sailboats (Undine and Cygnet/Outcast). Keeping him close to the Stono River, which he loved, he worked at Ross Marine for 27+ enjoyable years, alongside close friends. In addition to being a member and past commodore of the Sea Island Yacht Club, he was also a founding member of the South Carolina Marina Association, a past liaison of the South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association, assisted the boating staff for the 1995 Summer Olympics, and served on numerous race committees throughout the lowcountry. He is survived by his wife, Faye Humbert Andrews, of 51 years, his two daughters, Deana Andrews Williams (Sean) and Paula Andrews Talbot (Bob), and his son, Lewis Chalmers Andrews (Leah); his grandchildren, (Taylor, Dale, Isabella, Tara and Lucas); his half-sister, Anita Hudnell of Aiken, SC; his aunt, Gail Stroman, and her sons, Jay & Stephen; a niece, Mary Elizabeth Shue (Patrick); and other nieces, nephews and cousins. A "Celebration of Life" for Paul will be planned for spring of next year. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston