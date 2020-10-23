1/
Paul Mellichamp Andrews
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Mellichamp Andrews CHARLESTON -Paul Mellichamp Andrews passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on December 1, 1943. He was the son of Louis Mellichamp Andrews and Mary Andrews Wyndham. He graduated from St. Johns High School, attended Palmer College, and was a member of the Johns Island Presbyterian Church. He was an avid sailor since his youth, sailing in local regattas for over 30+ years, and was a past owner of two of the original four Sea Island One Design sailboats (Undine and Cygnet/Outcast). Keeping him close to the Stono River, which he loved, he worked at Ross Marine for 27+ enjoyable years, alongside close friends. In addition to being a member and past commodore of the Sea Island Yacht Club, he was also a founding member of the South Carolina Marina Association, a past liaison of the South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association, assisted the boating staff for the 1995 Summer Olympics, and served on numerous race committees throughout the lowcountry. He is survived by his wife, Faye Humbert Andrews, of 51 years, his two daughters, Deana Andrews Williams (Sean) and Paula Andrews Talbot (Bob), and his son, Lewis Chalmers Andrews (Leah); his grandchildren, (Taylor, Dale, Isabella, Tara and Lucas); his half-sister, Anita Hudnell of Aiken, SC; his aunt, Gail Stroman, and her sons, Jay & Stephen; a niece, Mary Elizabeth Shue (Patrick); and other nieces, nephews and cousins. A "Celebration of Life" for Paul will be planned for spring of next year. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved