Paul Richard Russell Charleston - Paul Richard Russell passed away peacefully Monday evening, July 13, 2020 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Charleroi, PA, the son of Placid Paul and Wilhelmina Braunegg Russell. He was a devout Christian, an Air Force veteran, a Robert Bosch employee and an avid volunteer for St. Francis Hospital in his later years. Paul graduated from Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit in 1951 with a degree in Public School Music Education. He married Rita Emma Giegerich in 1952 and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. They had three beautiful daughters: Patricia Ann, Mary Rita and Paula Jean. Paul and Rita set a very good example for what a wonderful marriage is, and their children have been married for a cumulative total of 116 years. Paul loved to EAT, smoke the biggest cigars he could get his hands on, and play with his seven grandchildren. His list of nicknames included, but was not limited to: Pops, Poppy, El Jefe, The King, The Summitt Place Mayor, and Sir Puff-a-lot. He was a dog person, and enjoyed spending time with his pug, Otis. He and Otis walked many miles together. He is survived by a large, happy family which includes his sister, Annetta Ducato; his nieces, Mary Elizabeth, Margaret, Julie, Annette, Kathy, and Sandy; his nephews, Tim and Tom; and his three daughters and their families: Patricia (Joseph) Kowalski and children, Joseph and Steven; Mary (Marty) Scobey and children, Martin (Amanda and children, David and Lucy), Laura, and Kimberly; and Paula (Bob) Hamblin and children, Jennifer (Benjamin and child, Olivia) and Robert (Emily). We will miss his kind, loving heart and zest for life. May he rest in peace. The relatives and friends of Paul R. Russell are invited to attend his Liturgy of the Word at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. The Rite of Committal will be held in Charleroi, PA on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at a time to be announced. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the St. Clare of Assisi Blessed to Build Campaign (www.Clare.Church). Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
