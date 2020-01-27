|
Paul Robert Hadley III James Island - Paul Robert Hadley III, 71, of James Island, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. His memorial service will be held, Saturday, February 1, 2020, in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in Molly Wier Hall. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Paul was born April 10, 1948, in Ithaca, NY, to the late Paul Robert Hadley, Jr. and Alice Eleanor Churchill Hadley. He grew up in Berea, KY, his mother's hometown, where he gained a lifelong appreciation of handicrafts from his grandparents who owned and operated Churchill Weavers. Paul proudly served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1974, where he received electronics training and was posted to Charleston where he has lived since. He received a BA in English from College of Charleston and worked in a variety of jobs including computer sales, computer consulting, aquaculture and 17 years with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, where he met his wif, Nancy Hawk. They were married in 1980 and have resided in the home he built on James Island for 39 years. Paul enjoyed working with his hands whether using wood, leather, copper or a combination. He had a talent for and love of electronics. He enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels and was a founder of James Island Outreach after Hurricane Hugo. Paul was a member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and especially enjoyed the fellowship of the Men's Breakfast. In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, Paul is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Graff Goetzinger (Luke) of Louisville, KY; and her three sons, John Henry, Robert and Patrick Graff; an adopted granddaughter, Sarah Rose Amos; a step-son, Jamie McGlothlin of Hurst, TX, and his two sons Jefferson and Zachary McGlothlin; three sisters, Anne Noss (Charles), Pat Vermeersch (Mike) and Kim Irving (Pat); many in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Paul's favorite missions: James Island Outreach, 1872 C Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412; Water Mission, 1150 Kinzer St. bldg. 1605, North Charleston, SC 29405; Habitat for Humanity, 731 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403 or First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020