Paul Roberts Ravenel, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Paul "Chilli P" Roberts, and those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Thea Nesbitt Roberts; children, Anthony Nesbitt, Xavier Nesbitt, Brittany Nesbitt, Karla Roberts and Pauline Roberts, and two special grands, but six all together; are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon, Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at Ferry Field Baptist Church, 539 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Roberts will lie in state at the church from 11 AM till the hour of service. Viewing for Mr. Roberts will be held at the Chapel, Monday, July 01, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 1, 2019
