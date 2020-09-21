1/
Paul W. Campbell
Paul W. Campbell Bonneau, SC - Paul William Campbell, 86, of Bonneau, SC, husband of Lillie Jean Campbell, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd #200, North Charleston, SC 29406. Paul was born on April 30, 1934 in Kershaw County, SC. He was 1 of 7 children, born to Edward Ford Campbell and Mary Brown Campbell. He was a retired machinist. Paul loved all sports, with a particular interest in football and the Washington Redskins. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Lillie Jean Campbell; one son, John Edward Campbell (Teresa) of Asheville, NC; two daughters, Paula Hanson Arrington (Philip) of North Charleston, Lisa Queen Wilson (Danny Beam) of Moncks Corner; one son-in-law, Ronald Wilson of Summerville; one sister, Libby Millar of Springville, AL; four grandchildren, Robert A. Hanson (Jamie), Jacob D. Wilson (Marcie), Kyle Campbell, Selina Campbell Hope; one great-grandchild, Summer S. Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary Campbell; brothers, Charlie and Lloyd; and sisters, Ethel, Edna Mae and Alice. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
