Paul W. Campbell Bonneau, SC - Paul William Campbell, 86, of Bonneau, SC, husband of Lillie Jean Campbell, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd #200, North Charleston, SC 29406. Paul was born on April 30, 1934 in Kershaw County, SC. He was 1 of 7 children, born to Edward Ford Campbell and Mary Brown Campbell. He was a retired machinist. Paul loved all sports, with a particular interest in football and the Washington Redskins. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Lillie Jean Campbell; one son, John Edward Campbell (Teresa) of Asheville, NC; two daughters, Paula Hanson Arrington (Philip) of North Charleston, Lisa Queen Wilson (Danny Beam) of Moncks Corner; one son-in-law, Ronald Wilson of Summerville; one sister, Libby Millar of Springville, AL; four grandchildren, Robert A. Hanson (Jamie), Jacob D. Wilson (Marcie), Kyle Campbell, Selina Campbell Hope; one great-grandchild, Summer S. Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary Campbell; brothers, Charlie and Lloyd; and sisters, Ethel, Edna Mae and Alice. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.parksfuneralhome.com
