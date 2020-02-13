Home

Paula Forrest Mock Obituary
Paula Forrest Mock James Island - Paula Forrest Mock, 80, of James Island, South Carolina, wife of Joseph Francis Mock, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. Paula was born March 14, 1939 in Dublin, Georgia, daughter of the late Paul Forrest and Louise Tipton Forrest. She was a retired bank teller. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Francis Mock of James Island, SC; two sons, Christopher Mock (Lisa) of Meggett, SC and Thomas G. Mock (Gina) of Johns Island, SC; six grandchildren, Jennifer Drum (Beaufort), Christan Richardson (Pierce), Frances Mock (Jaime Reindollar), Alexis Mock (Jacob Elsey), Joseph Mock, III (Hannah) and Laura Mock; three great-grandchildren, Sally Drum, David Richardson and Deveaux Drum; daughter-in-law, Karen Mock, widow of Joseph Mock, Jr., of Johns Island, SC; sister, Peggy Bischoff and brother, Thomas G. Forrest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Mock, Jr. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church of James Island, 1760 Beebalm Road, Johns Island, SC, 29455 www.cccji.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
