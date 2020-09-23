Paula M. Barrineau Charleston - Paula M Barrineau, 75, of Sevierville, TN, and Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Paula was born June 16, 1945 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late Paul Clayton Morrow and Virginia Bodie Morrow. Paula was an avid bowler. She loved to square dance and sing along to her country music and gospel favorites. She spent her later years in the Tennessee mountains she always cherished. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sweet friend to many. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Gaskins Alea (David) and her son, Paul McCrae Gaskins, both of James Island, SC; her grandchildren, Cassidy Alea, Avery Alea and Alden Alea; her great-granddaughter, Aurora Sibley; her sister, Debbie Morrow; her step-daughters, Linda Bell and Wendy House; her step-son, Barry Barrineau; and her step-granddaughter, Ashley Sanders. Besides her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Barrineau; her sisters, Patricia Yarborough and Carolyn Tumolo. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fort Johnson Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 797 Flat Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
