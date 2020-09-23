1/1
Paula M. Barrineau
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula M. Barrineau Charleston - Paula M Barrineau, 75, of Sevierville, TN, and Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Paula was born June 16, 1945 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late Paul Clayton Morrow and Virginia Bodie Morrow. Paula was an avid bowler. She loved to square dance and sing along to her country music and gospel favorites. She spent her later years in the Tennessee mountains she always cherished. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sweet friend to many. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Gaskins Alea (David) and her son, Paul McCrae Gaskins, both of James Island, SC; her grandchildren, Cassidy Alea, Avery Alea and Alden Alea; her great-granddaughter, Aurora Sibley; her sister, Debbie Morrow; her step-daughters, Linda Bell and Wendy House; her step-son, Barry Barrineau; and her step-granddaughter, Ashley Sanders. Besides her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Barrineau; her sisters, Patricia Yarborough and Carolyn Tumolo. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fort Johnson Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 797 Flat Creek Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved