Paula Rubino N. Charleston - Paula Rubino, 76, of North Charleston, SC, wife of the late John Rubino entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 30, 2020. Her service and burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Paula was born February 7, 1943 in Rockville Center, New York, daughter of the late Paul Pakozdi and the late Magdeline Kissel Pakozdi. She was a Volunteer with Trident medical center. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Paulette Andre of Palm Harbor, FLA, Anna Marie Cavalea of Port St. Lucie, FLA, and Kimberly Claer of Summerville, SC; her son, John Rubino, Jr. of Dunedin, FLA; 2 brothers Paul Pakozdi of CA and David Pakozdi of CA; 3 sisters, Marguerite Pakozdi of CA, Mary Jane Martin of NY and Rozalind Elder of NY; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020