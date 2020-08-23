Paula Z. Batnick Charleston - Paula Z. Batnick, 94, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. Paula was born on April 25, 1926 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of the late Robert Zerman and the late Freda Shwab Zerman. Paula and her late husband were retired clothiers and owners of Snelgrove's in Charleston. She graduated from University of Michigan and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. Paula was a devoted member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation for more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa B. McCoy (Barry Goldstein) of Charleston, SC, Amy B. Burckhardt (Rich) of Charleston, SC, and Carol B. Prystowsky (Joel) of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Brian Robert McCoy, Freda Anne Prystowsky and William Michael Prystowsky and her nephew Andrew Salzman (Lorretta) of Long Island, NY. Paula was predeceased by her late husband of 66 years, Irwin Milton Batnick. A private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her loving and devoted caregivers as well as the caring staff at Crescent Hospice.
