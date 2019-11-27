Paulette Mariah Roper CHARLESTON - Paulette Mariah Roper, 61, of Charleston, SC, daughter of William H. Roper, Sr. and the late Nellie P. Roper, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ms. Roper is also survived by her son, Jerome Roper; grandchildren, Deanessa M. Williams and Zuri R. Butler; siblings: Gregory T. Roper, Stanley S. Roper and William H. Roper, Jr. and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Family and friends may visit at 1644 Elias Lane, Charleston, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 28, 2019