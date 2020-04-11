|
Pauline Culbertson Seawright Charleston - Pauline Culbertson Seawright, 102, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Good Friday, June 10, 2020 to be with her Lord. She was born on November 21, 1917 in Pottsboro, Texas to the late Thomas and Daisy Culbertson. She married Drefus E. Seawright on February 15, 1935 in Donalds, South Carolina and they moved to Charleston in 1942. Pauline worked with Blanche Darby Florist until she retired. She loved spending time with her family and church friends. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, and beautiful flowers. Pauline and Drefus were married 69 years until his passing in 2004. Pauline is survived by her only child and loving daughter, Geraldine S. Hughes (Elmond L. Hughes, Sr.); Grandsons, W.D. Hughes "Billy" (Beth) and E.L. Hughes Jr. "Jay" (Barbara); Great-grandchildren, Jennifer I. Hughes, Hudson L. Hughes of Charleston, and Debi N. Kless (Doug) of Huntersville, NC. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Greenville Presbyterian Church in Donalds, South Carolina.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020