Pauline Guglielmo Ladson - Pauline Guglielmo, 92, of Ladson, widow of Salvatore Guglielmo, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Pauline was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 7, 1927. She was the daughter of Pellegrino and Angela Todaro. Private services will be held at Parks Funeral Home. She was the beloved mother of Jeanette, Angela and Mary; grandmother of Melissa Ann, Ryan, Mark, Tamra, Megan and Stephen and great-grandmother to Isla, Gracemarie, Briana and Allison. She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st. North Street. Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

