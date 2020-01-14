|
In Sad But Loving Memory Of Our Dear Mother PAULINE HURD Who departed this life on January 14, 2019 One year has passed since that sad day, When one we loved was called away. God took her home. It was His will, But in our hearts she liveth still. Sadly missed by your children, Sheila Capers, Arthur Hurd and Francis Hurd, your granddaughters, Stephanie Glover, Tiffany Glover and Whitney Glover, sister Marie Jenkins, Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020