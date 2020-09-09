Pauline Slota Bissey Mt. Pleasant - Pauline Slota Bissey, 95, widow of Robert Myers Bissey, passed away on the morning of Monday, September 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19, her Mass of Christian Burial and Rite of Committal will be private and attended by immediate family only. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Pauline was born October 1, 1924 near Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Michael and Tacyanna Slota. She attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Western Union College in LeMars and then taught in Woodbury County Iowa schools. After moving to California, she met her future husband, Bob, in Santa Barbara, where he was serving in the US Coast Guard. They married in 1947 and after completing his active duty, Bob and Pauline settled in Charleston in 1956, where they raised their family. Over the course of 60 plus years at their parish church, Blessed Sacrament, Pauline was very active in the Bible Study, Women's Guild, Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration, Altar Care and a number of other church ministries. Also at Blessed Sacrament, she was one of the founding members of the Father McCarthy Catholic Education Society, whose main mission is to provide tuition assistance to Blessed Sacrament School students. In 2016, she was honored with the Society's "Faithful Servant Award" for her decades of dedication and commitment to the church and school. Pauline also volunteered at Roper Hospital for 28 years and for several community organizations, including the Lion's Club Auxiliary, Local Center for the Blind, Knights of Columbus "Right to Life" booth and making blankets for Birthright. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, playing bridge and other card games. She also enjoyed showing her children and grandchildren how to make some of her favorite foods from her childhood, such as pierogies and sticky buns. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Bob; son, Bryan Robert Bissey; daughters, Anne Teresa Bissey and Diana Bissey Preston; granddaughter, Rachael Dyar and also by five brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children: son, Dean Bissey (Patricia) of Melbourne Beach, FL; daughter, Claudia Budds (Carey) of Mt. Pleasant; son, Craig Bissey of Charleston and daughter, Barbara Haney (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by son-in-law, Larry Preston of Buford, GA; grandchildren, Tracy Preston, Jennifer Glenn, Brian Preston, Lauren Crawford, John Bissey, Mark Bissey, Jessica Bissey, Sarah Budds, Kathleen Budds, Kristen Rankin and Laura Haney as well as six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Slota of Dunsmuir, CA and Anne Alesch Marcus, IA.. Memorial donations in honor of Pauline may be made to Father McCarthy Scholarship Fund at Blessed Sacrament School 7 Saint Teresa Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston