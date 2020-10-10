1/1
Pauline Theresa Bohon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Theresa Bohon GOOSE CREEK - Pauline Theresa Bohon, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Athelston, Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of Joseph and Sarah Silver and was one of eleven children. Pauline lived with her husband, Jerry, and four children in Mooers, N.Y. for 28 years before retiring to Merritt Island, Florida, where they lived for 32 years. In 2013, Pauline moved to Goose Creek, S.C., where she lived with her son and daughter- in-law, Bruce and Ellen Bohon. During her active years, Pauline enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading. She also enjoyed seeing her friends at The Ark in Summerville. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gerald P. Bohon, who passed away in August 2006. She was also predeceased by five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by one brother, Donald Silver, of Malone, N. Y. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Ellen) Bohon of Goose Creek, S C and Wayne Bohon of Merritt Island, Fla.; by her daughters, Jane Smith of Sarasota, Fla. and Theresa (Terry) Rabideau of Mooers Forks, N.Y. ; her three grandchildren, Dianna, Travis, and Tara; and one great-grandchild, Harper. The family would like to thank her faithful caregiver, Buddie Lynn Phipps, for her loving care and support for five years. We would also like to thank Intrepid USA Hospice at Home for their wonderful end of life care. No local services are planned. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. at a later time. Simplicity Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved