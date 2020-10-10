Pauline Theresa Bohon GOOSE CREEK - Pauline Theresa Bohon, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Athelston, Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of Joseph and Sarah Silver and was one of eleven children. Pauline lived with her husband, Jerry, and four children in Mooers, N.Y. for 28 years before retiring to Merritt Island, Florida, where they lived for 32 years. In 2013, Pauline moved to Goose Creek, S.C., where she lived with her son and daughter- in-law, Bruce and Ellen Bohon. During her active years, Pauline enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading. She also enjoyed seeing her friends at The Ark in Summerville. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gerald P. Bohon, who passed away in August 2006. She was also predeceased by five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by one brother, Donald Silver, of Malone, N. Y. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Ellen) Bohon of Goose Creek, S C and Wayne Bohon of Merritt Island, Fla.; by her daughters, Jane Smith of Sarasota, Fla. and Theresa (Terry) Rabideau of Mooers Forks, N.Y. ; her three grandchildren, Dianna, Travis, and Tara; and one great-grandchild, Harper. The family would like to thank her faithful caregiver, Buddie Lynn Phipps, for her loving care and support for five years. We would also like to thank Intrepid USA Hospice at Home for their wonderful end of life care. No local services are planned. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. at a later time. Simplicity Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
