Pearl Aluza Goose Creek - Pearl Antoinette (Lada) Aluza, 95, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2020. Born on July 7, 1925, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Pearl was the daughter of Peter and Antonia (Benbenek) Lada, and the widow of John F. Aluza.Pearl and is survived by her five children; Karen Hale (Jay) of Vennedy, IL; Cindy Yianopoulos (Mike) of Goose Creek, SC; Pearl Jones (Merle) of Rock Hill, SC; John J. Aluza (Carolyn) of Elizabethtown, KY; and Tom Aluza of Victoria, Australia. There will be a service held at Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC, 29412 at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 6, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or to the Church of the Nativity Capital Campaign-Parish Life Center, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412.
