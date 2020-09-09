Pearl H. Singleton Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Pearl Singleton are invited to attend her Public Viewing from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the mortuary. Interment will be private. Mrs. Singleton leaves to cherish memories, her children, Catherine Smalls (Jerry), Pearline Francis (Eugene), Caroline Richards (Prince), Albertha Singleton, Maxwell Samuel (Rhonda), Anita Singleton, Delores Butler (John), and Barthel Samuel; siblings, Williemae Bright (Charles), and Delores Holmes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
