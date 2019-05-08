Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL M. WALLACE. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of PEARL M. WALLACE April 13, 1931 ~ May 9, 2015 As we gathered around your bed, not leaving you alone We knew it wouldn't be long until you left for your new home. You tried to prepare us in oh, so many ways But time always gets shorter: those months turned into days. Those days turned into hours and then the second came When you breathed your final earthly breath and left all toil and pain. We're taking care of daddy, just like you told us to, And though he's acting really strong, we know he's missing you. Our comfort is in knowing that our Savior's planned delight Is to gather all of us with Him and there we'll unite. See you in the Morning! Your husband of 65 years, William S. Wallace Sr., Children & Grandchildren. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019

