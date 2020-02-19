Home

Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville)
Sycamore Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Pearl Rudich Hyman Charleston - Pearl Rudich Hyman, 91, of Charleston, the loving wife of Warren Hyman for over 71 years, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville) at 10 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Pearl was born in Charleston on October 26,1928. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Rudich. Pearl was a wonderful wife to Warren and a devoted mother to Lynn Gorod, Derri Galton, and Michael Hyman (Gillian). She was very proud of her seven grandchildren and their spouses: Brianne (Jeff) and Adam Gorod, Justin (Jamia), Seth, and Noah (Margaret) Galton and Oliver and Nate Hyman and four precious great-grandchildren: Murray, Gavin, Abigail, and Jude. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Jean Rudich and several nieces and nephews. Pearl was active in a number of religious and civic organizations. She and Warren were active members of Synagogue Emanu-El for over 60 years. They opened the Synagogue daily for early morning services for almost 50 years. Pearl also served on the Synagogue's Board for over seven years. She was the first female winner of the Zucker Award for her service to the Synagogue. She was always a welcoming presence at services. In addition, Pearl found time for many activities which included being a poll manager for many years and winning an award from the PTA for her contributions to her children's school. She will be very much missed by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
