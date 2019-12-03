Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Pearl Smalls Obituary
Pearl Smalls Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Pearl Smalls are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Interment - St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. She leaves to cherish her memories with her special son, Blaine H. Mitchell; siblings, Wilhelmina Green, Melvina Burris, and Oliver (Claudette) Jones, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Ernest L. Smalls. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
