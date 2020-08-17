Pearleatha Green

Pearletha Green McClellanville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Pearletha Green are invited to attend her Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 8592 Old Georgetown Road, McClellanville, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Green leaves to cherish her memories: her soulmate/husband, Kilvin Mitchell, Sr.; son, Keith Mears; sister, Joyce Segars; brother, Irvin Leak; grandmother, Arnette Segars; uncle, Willie McNeal; two stepdaughters, Kesha J. Mitchell and Rickeyia N. Lolla (Adrian); two stepsons, Deontre P. Mack and Kilvin Mitchell, Jr.; bestfriend/sister of 40 years, Janie Campbell; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Sarah L. Mitchell and Dorothy Mitchell; brother-in-law, Elijah McNeil (Lillie); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
