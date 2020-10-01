Peatrice A. Reid N. CHARLESTON - Peatrice A. Reid, 54, of North Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late Melvin and Cloutta Reid, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. Her graveside services will be on Saturday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Howe Hall Cemetery, Orange & Kenilworth Street, Goose Creek, SC. Arrangements by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone # 843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com
She graduated from Goose Creek High School in 1983. She was a member of Lovely Mountain Baptist Church, North Charleston, SC. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her brothers, Melvin , Jr. (Elizabeth), Larry Reid (Vanessa), Patrick Reid, Sr. and Anthony Reid; a step-sister, Rebecca O. Pinckney Satterlee (Lonnie); a special cousin, Sandra Lamb; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
