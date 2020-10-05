1/
Peggy Ann Glover
1932 - 2020
Peggy Ann Glover Charleston - Peggy Ann Glover, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Ronald Lee Glover entered into eternal rest Friday, October 2, 2020. Peggy was born October 16, 1932 in Kokomo, Indiana, daughter of the late Adam Kelly and the late Byron Bell Kelly. She was raised on a farm in Bunker Hill, Indiana. Peggy was a proud Telephone Operator starting with Bell South and ending with AT&T. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Glover of Charleston, SC, son, Steven Kelly Glover of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her two brothers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
