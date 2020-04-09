|
Peggy Anne Kerley Norman Goose Creek - Peggy Anne Kerley Norman, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 9, 2020 peacefully at home. Peggy was born October 19, 1932 in Greenville, SC to the late Manson Lee and Ruth Ernest Kerley. Peggy and her late husband, Charlie, spent many years doing volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and Hospice. Peggy continued to volunteer at Trident Medical Center for many years after her husband passed away. Peggy enjoyed going to church, walking, traveling, shopping, reading and spending time with family. She was a woman of strong faith and loved to share her faith with everyone. She retired from Sears as a Customer Service Representative after 20 plus years of service. She was a devoted member of Midway Baptist Church. She is survived by five children, Charles Norman (Angela) of Columbia, SC, Kenneth Norman (Penny) of Albertville, AL, Brenda Lewis (Chris) of Summerville, SC, Gerald Norman (Carol) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Nancy Petrowski (Andy) of Moncks Corner, SC, 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and her sister, Patricia Hendrix of Goose Creek, SC. She is predeceased by her husband, Charlie of 52 years and her brother, Bill Kerley. A graveside service with immediate family only, will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10 am at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to www.carolinamemorial.com. A Celebration of Life event will be held in early August, and all family and friends are invited to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Midway Baptist Church, 506 St. James Avenue Goose Creek, SC 29445 or Cavalry Chapel of Columbia, 1755 12th Street Cayce, SC 29033.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020