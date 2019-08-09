Peggy Avant Shaw Lawrenceville, GA - Peggy Avant Shaw, age 81, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on 7, August 2019. Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Lucile Altman Avant, and siblings Faye Smith and Mark Avant. She is survived by her children, Martha Payne of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Scott Shaw of Woodstock, Georgia; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Rayford Avant and Barbara Fort, both of Charleston, South Carolina, Patricia Gadberry of Tallahassee, Florida, and Arthur Avant of Hahira, Georgia. Peggy was born in Conway, South Carolina, on 7 May 1938, and grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated from North Charleston High School in 1957 and attended Mars Hill University. She retired in 1998 as an Assistant Vice President and branch manager of Colonial Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. A graveside service for family will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina on 16 August 2019. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019