Peggy Byrd N. Charleston - Peggy White Byrd, 77, of North Charleston, SC, a retired medical secretary and wife of the late Thomas M. Byrd, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Peggy was born on November 11, 1942 in Marion, SC to the late Clarence Pickett White and Flora Belle Richardson and was a graduate of Marion High School. She was a member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church. Peggy has been described by her friends as one of the sweetest ladies they knew. She had a love for life and was always willing to help her friends in any way she possibly could. She was devoted to her immediate and extended family and to her beloved Atlanta Braves. Her children, Thomas and Lisa, were the love of her life. Survivors include her son, Thomas C. Byrd of North Charleston, daughter, Lisa (Robert) Lipscomb of Simpsonville, SC, a sister, Betty (Dan) Mizzell of Charleston, brother, JC White of Hollywood, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Family will receive guests following the service while practicing social distancing and request masks be worn. The family would like to thank Charleston Oncology, St. Francis Hospital, and Roper Hospice Cottage for the care, concern, love, and compassion the staff showed Peggy and her family in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roper St. Francis Foundation, online at (rsfhfoundation.org
), or, via mail, at 125 Doughty St., Suite 790, Charleston, S.C. 29403.
