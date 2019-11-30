Peggy Greene Moncks Corner - Peggy Douglas Greene, 86, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired administrative assistant at the Charleston Air Force Base, died Friday morning at her residence. Her funeral will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, in the First Baptist Church, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Omar Shriner's Children's Fund, 176 Patriots Point, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.Mrs. Greene was born November 22, 1933, in Florence, SC, a daughter of William H. Douglas and Fannie Mae Lucas Douglas. She was a graduate of McClenagahn High School and received her Bachelors degree from the University of SC. Mrs. Greene was a very active member of the First Baptist Church, and was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and the Berkeley Shrine Club Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Carolina Alumni Association and a "rabid" Gamecock fan. She loved traveling, sewing, gardening, and working in her yard, but she especially enjoyed family get-togethers. Mrs. Greene was the widow of William F. "Sarge" Greene.Surviving are, two daughters, Tracey G. Trammell and her husband, Gary, of West Columbia, and Angela G. Thornley and her husband, Winky, of Moncks Corner; and two grandchildren, Christine D. Thornley and Douglas W. Thornley. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019