Peggy Lynn Hudspeth
Peggy Lynn Hudspeth CHARLESTON - Peggy Lynn Hudspeth, 57, of Charleston, SC, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a brave and heartbreaking battle with Dementia. Peggy was born on July 21, 1963 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Joe Bob & Marion Louise Hudspeth. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Richard; one grandson, Dominic Middleton; and sisters: Karan Beatty and Janice Davis; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John David Hudspeth. Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
