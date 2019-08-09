Peggy Marie Plumer Charleston - The family of Peggy Marie Plumer will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, in First Baptist Church of Charleston, 61 Church Street, at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1:00 PM, in Elmwood Memorial Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Charleston Regeneration Fund, 48 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019