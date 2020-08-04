Peggy Murray Breitmayer Charleston - Peggy was born October 9, 1925 in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Harold Murray and Bessie Morris Murray. She grew up in Charleston where she graduated from Memminger High School and attended the University of South Carolina. During World War II, she met her husband Bill Breitmayer at the Charleston Officers Club. After the war, they married in 1947 and set out on a new life together as State Department representatives in Prague, Vienna, Berlin and London. In 1956,they returned to the United States and moved to New Canaan, Connecticut where Bill worked as a management consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton in New York while Peggy perfected her already formidable talents as a hostess, homemaker, and organizational dynamo in the New Canaan Womans Club, New Canaan Garden Club, and many other good causes. Bill passed away in 1989 and Peggy returned to Charleston in 1995 where she created another new life as a member of the Garden Club of Charleston and a volunteer for Gibbes Museum of Art. She was also a member of a dozen book clubs and bridge clubs, active until a few years ago and was able to finish the daily crossword puzzle until a few weeks before she passed away. Always the perfect hostess and ready to embrace a new friend, she will be missed by many. She is survived by her son, William Breitmayer Jr., her twin sister, Jean Ferrara of Charleston, SC, former president of the Garden Club of Charleston and her nephew, two nieces, and two grandnephews. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Food Bank, www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/donate/
