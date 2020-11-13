Peggy Vance Harmon Mt. Pleasant - Peggy Vance Harmon, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Joseph Freddie (Fred) Harmon, Sr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 8, 2020. A private family service will be held Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. Peggy was born on November 12, 1940 in Harts, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jack Brumfield and the late Dora Vance. An only child herself, Peggy cherished her family. She poured herself into the role of devoted wife and mother. She was an encourager who believed her children were capable of achieving whatever they set their minds to, and she supported them pursuing even their loftiest dreams. A gifted seamstress and craftswoman, Peggy enjoyed making dresses for her daughter, amazing costumes for her sons, and beautiful floral arrangements. Christmas was very important to Peggy, and her Christmas trees and custom decorations were inspiring, and a source of joy for her family and friends. When her children were young, she loved taking them to the beach, cooking out, and time around the picnic table in the back yard. In her later years, she loved bird watching with her husband on their back porch. The Painted Bunting was their favorite, and she found great comfort in spotting one just outside her window shortly after Fred's passing. Above all, Peggy loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and after her husband's passing, she pressed into the Lord, who comforted her and miraculously gave her strength she had lost many years before. Peggy had tremendous peace about her approaching journey to be with the Lord, and looked forward to being reunited with her husband of 58 years. Praise be to God! She is survived by her son, Dr. Joseph Freddie Harmon, Jr. (Rose), her daughter, Melanie Harmon Buhler (Paul), and her son, Jon Randal Harmon (Karen); seven grandchildren: Dr. Ashley Anne Harmon-McMillan (Matthew), Sarah Harmon Williams (Daniel), Taylor Cooper Harmon, Leslie Buhler Rainer (Stephen), Patrick Allen Buhler (Hannah), Heather Buhler Evatt (Gaines), and Noah Pierce Harmon; and eight great-grandchildren: Burke McMillan, Bodhi McMillan, Frederick Williams, Cooper Williams, Daniel Rainer, Nathan Rainer, Adeline Buhler, and Luke Buhler. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
