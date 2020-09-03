Pegigene Halyard Robinson Charleston - Pegigene Halyard Robinson, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Dr. John W. Robinson, Jr., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Private interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Pegigene was born April 30, 1929 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, daughter of O.C. Halyard, Sr. and Mary Newman Halyard. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching her grandchildren play sports while in high school and received great joy when they each won a State Championship at Asheville Christian Academy. Pegigene was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. She was a member of First Christian Disciples of Christ Church, who wanted to share the Good News of Jesus Christ by witnessing and loving all who knew her. Pegigene is survived by her son, Dr. John W. Robinson III (Billie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Connie Gene R. Wallace (Lynn) of Sumter, SC; two grandchildren: John W. Robinson IV (Kristen) and Taylor Rebecca Robinson. Memorials may be made to Asheville Christian Academy, Department of Athletics, 74 Riverwood Road, Swannanoa, NC 28778. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
