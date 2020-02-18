|
Penelope Polizos Marcus Charleston - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Penelope (Penny) Marcus, widow of John B. Marcus, passed away on February 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Joy Marcus and her son Jerry Marcus (Pat), three grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. Penny was born in Mytilene, Greece on July 27, 1920. She was a long time resident of Charleston, S.C. before moving to Miami, FL. She was a member of the Church of Annunciation. For many years she and husband John owned Marcus Rexall Drug Store on Folly Beach and then on the corner of Broad and East Bay St. Viewing will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church followed by a service at 12:30. Interment Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 30 Race St, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020