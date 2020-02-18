Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Marcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Polizos Marcus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penelope Polizos Marcus Obituary
Penelope Polizos Marcus Charleston - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Penelope (Penny) Marcus, widow of John B. Marcus, passed away on February 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Joy Marcus and her son Jerry Marcus (Pat), three grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. Penny was born in Mytilene, Greece on July 27, 1920. She was a long time resident of Charleston, S.C. before moving to Miami, FL. She was a member of the Church of Annunciation. For many years she and husband John owned Marcus Rexall Drug Store on Folly Beach and then on the corner of Broad and East Bay St. Viewing will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church followed by a service at 12:30. Interment Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 30 Race St, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penelope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -