Percival Milligan EDISTO ISLAND - Funeral services celebrating the life of Percival Milligan, 67, of Edisto Island, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Allen AME Church, 8060 Botany Bay Road, Edisto Island, SC, Rev. Arthur Holmes, Minister. Viewing for Mr. Milligan will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of the Service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Percival Milligan is survived by his children, Emel Martinez Lucas (Keith) and Kenneth Martinez (Mecole), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, Jerome Mack (Annalee), Leroy Milligan (Mary), Mary Fludd (Johnny), Elizabeth Townsend (Rev. Jessie), Julia Milligan (Bernard), Marie Gadsden (Foster) and Blondell Milligan (Bobby) and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019