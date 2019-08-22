|
Perri Green SEATTLE, WA - The relatives and friends of Ms. Perri Viola Green are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, USA, 1851 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - Cedar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Ms. Green is survived by her five sisters, Isadora G. Ford and Ethel G. (Leon, Sr.) Robinson of Johns Island, SC, Helen Green of Seattle, WA, Mable G. (Lawrence) Robinson of North Charleston, SC and Georgetta G. Mitchell of Johns Island, SC; five brothers, Fred Green, Samuel (Alverna) Green, Kenneth Green, Roscoe Green and Ralph (Slyvia) Green all of Johns Island, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019