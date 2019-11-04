Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Perry Anthony Garvin Charleston - Perry Anthony Garvin, 64, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 1, 2019, with his loving sister by his side and through the hearts and minds of his family and friends. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends this Tuesday evening between 5:00 and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Perry was born in Charleston on September 18, 1955, a son of the late Henry F. Garvin, Jr. and the late Kathryn V. Matson Garvin. He attended Blessed Sacrament School and was a graduate of Bishop England High School's Class of 1973. Perry enjoyed a fulfilling career as an Inside Sales Representative with Eck Supply Co. He was an avid sports fan and a dedicated, lifelong fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks as well as the Washington Redskins. Perry was a well-recognized friend to many in the Charleston area, with continued friendships with most of his Bishop England classmates. Perry is survived by his sister, Carolyn Garvin Berry; his nephews: Michael J. Garvin (Denise), Matthew L. Berry (Renee) and Timothy W. Berry; his niece, Kathryn Leeann Garvin Smoak; his five grandnephews and three grandnieces and his closest cousins, Lynn Seyle Clark and John J. Gilbert. Perry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, H. Michael Garvin; his brother-in-law, Cecil Glenn Berry and his special nephew, David Herring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospiital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, INC. 843-766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
