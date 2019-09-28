|
|
Perry Smith, Jr. Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Perry Smith, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Annette Holmes and Perry Smith, III; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019