Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Smith Jr. Obituary
Perry Smith, Jr. Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Perry Smith, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Annette Holmes and Perry Smith, III; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now