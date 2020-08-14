P. F. "Pete" Stutsman James Island - P. F. "Pete" Stutsman, 68, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10th, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Pete was born near Richmond, VA to the late Homer R. and Jean H. Stutsman on December 8, 1951. He grew up in Virginia, spent his high school years in Panama, and later settled in Charleston, SC. He graduated in 1975 from Georgia Southern University with a BS in Civil Engineering. In addition to his family, Pete's greatest accomplishment was his lifelong career at Anson Construction Company. He was led into the business by his brother-in-law and mentor, Smokey Heyward. They were soon joined in business by Pete's nephew, Bert Heyward. His son, C.W. "Whit" Stutsman, later followed. Pete loved everything about Anson Construction, and quickly made the people of Anson his second family. Its offices and job sites were his second home. He always swore that he would never retire, and he kept that promise. On the weekends Pete could be found taking a dip in his backyard pool, walking the Ravenel Bridge, and cheering on the South Carolina Gamecocks and Washington Redskins from his favorite recliner. Sundays were for family, and he was always happy to see his children and grandchildren at the house. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Homer R. and Jean H. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Hope; his children, Whit (Jenny), Megan, and Allison Hare (David); step-son, Brian Butler; grandchildren, Harrison and Grayson Stutsman, Clay and Shelby Hare, and Mariah Butler; sisters Jane Stutsman and Judy Heyward (Smokey); nieces and nephews; and his extended Anson family. Pete Stutsman was the man, the myth, the legend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but none so much as his beloved family. Given the current health crisis, the family will hold a private service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, they ask that memorial contributions be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
or to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, James Island, at 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston