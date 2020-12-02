Peter Alan Curcio SPARTANBURG, SC - Peter Curcio passed away after a long illness. He was the grandson of four wonderful Italian immigrants and grew up in Hawthorne, New York, along with his parents and two siblings, Ann Marie Curcio Cannavino and Susan Curcio Grainger. After attending Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina lured him from the tiny hamlet, graduating with honors in 1967. He took a commission with the United States Army and served as a Special Agent in Military Intelligence. After recovering from his injuries from a tour in Vietnam, he went on to graduate from law school at the University of South Carolina. After four years with the IRS as an estate tax attorney, the corporate world recruited him into the wealth management and trust area and he eventually became Executive Vice President with SunTrust. Married for over 50 years to Nanci Howard of Gambrills, Maryland in 1970, they would go on to raise a family of three girls - Aimee Curcio (Lindsey), Carrie Ann Curcio, and Meredith Curcio (Whitfield). They in turn would go on to add four grandchildren to the tree. He was fond of posturing that it was the only thing of value he ever did. As much as he loved them all, he got bored easily and filled his free time by moving frequently, staying active in the South Carolina Bar, the Permanent Diaconate of the Diocese of Charleston, Kiwanis, Catholic Charity of Charleston Board of Directors, three different boats that couldn't catch a fish, a failed snow-skiing career, a stint as a French horn player, a sculptor's apprentice to his son-in-law, and as a visiting Professor of Law in Russia and the Czech Republic. He leaves behind a dog, Berkeley, a cat Stormy and a wish that everyone can experience such a long and happy joy- filled life. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com
