Peter Caesar Stabovitz, Jr. CHARLESTON - Pete Stabovitz entered eternal rest peacefully on December 24, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in Chicago on August 28, 1929, to Peter Stabovitz and his wife, Hilda(Kearse). He and his family moved to Augusta, GA. in 1944. Pete served honorably in the US Army Corps of Engineers from 1950 - 1952 and was honorably discharged. He was preceded in eternal rest in 1984 by his first wife, Martha Stabovitz (Black), who he married in 1959. And his second wife, Madelyn Rozier, who he married in 1986 and passed in 2015. He is survived from his first marriage by: daughters, Mrs. Anne K. Frangos (Daniel) and Janet Stabovitz. 2 grandchildren from Anne, Danielle F. Bansch (Brendan) and Derek C. Frangos. 3 great-grandchildren, Rosalie & Ethan Bansch.(Danielle) and Damien Frangos (Derek) He is survived from his second marriage: step-children, Elbert M. Rozier (Judy), Harry E. Rozier (Crystal), Rita A. Rozier; grandchildren, Michelle Hewitt (Michael), Bert Rozier (Kelly), Tommy Williams (Kala), Eddie Rozier (Amy). great-grandchildren, Anna Rozier, Rhyan Rozier, Manning Rozier, Madelyn Rozier, Allison Rozier and Grayson Rozier. Pete had a love of engineering and retired from SPAWAR in 2000. He also had a lifelong love of trains and enjoyed them endlessly. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, pls donate to: The Charleston Animal Society or an SPCA shelter near you. Contact: [email protected] for further service details. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020